BENTON, Wis. — One person was injured in a rollover crash Wednesday night near Benton.
Bryce T.J. Keleher, 21, of Shullsburg, was transported to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday on Wisconsin 11.
A press release states that Keleher was driving east when he fell asleep. His vehicle crossed the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned, coming to a rest on its roof.
