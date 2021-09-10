Several Dubuque elementary schools this year are trying out a new curriculum and screening tool that aims to help students hone their social and emotional skills.
Irving, Eisenhower, Marshall, Fulton and Lincoln elementary schools are piloting the Second Step curriculum, which strives to teach students about social-emotional competencies such as relationship skills and decision-making. That effort also will include a new screening tool to help educators assess student behaviors so they can better support the children in their classrooms.
“We are saying we do need to explicitly teach kids things like listening skills, things like being assertive, things like empathy, things about identifying your feelings,” said Mimi Holesinger, director of behavior and learning supports for Dubuque Community Schools. “These things, a lot of times they naturally happen, but sometimes we need explicit instruction in these, that they might not naturally happen.”
Through the pilot, students at the five schools will receive lessons during their morning meeting times that align with the five social-emotional learning competencies adopted by the Iowa Department of Education — self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills and responsible decision-making.
Irving Principal Susan Meehan noted that lessons included in the curriculum include empathy, managing emotions, friendship and problem solving. Some of the areas being taught also come with monthly themes.
“The nice thing is that it will give us some consistent language for the building, and it will give the teachers something more concrete that they can use during their morning meeting, and it’s also research-based,” she said.
The curriculum also provides natural, teachable moments that educators can use to reinforce the lessons students are learning, Holesinger said.
“There are a lot of ways to anticipate and reinforce that are going to be this really meaningful trickle that’s going to happen throughout the day,” Holesinger said.
She noted that while educators have been implementing social-emotional learning in their classrooms, the new curriculum provides explicit instruction that is also comprehensive.
Along with the new curriculum, schools in the pilot will be using a screening tool to assess areas of behavior in which students might need additional support.
Teachers will complete the Social, Academic and Emotional Behavior Risk Screener for their students three times during the year, assessing areas such as students’ cooperation, preparedness for instruction and positive attitudes.
“They’re just using this as one very small piece of data in a big, larger picture of data for each student, but what it will help us do is, it will help us to plan and support individual students and also groups of students,” Holesinger said.
Meehan noted that the screener will allow teachers to offer their perception of how students are doing in different skill areas so educators can tailor their social, emotional and behavioral health instruction to the skill sets of specific students as well as larger groups of students.
“We’re hoping it gives us not only classroom data, but we’re hoping we get grade-level data and schoolwide data to help us look at how we can have a healthier social-emotional climate and skill level for our students,” she said.
Meeting students’ social-emotional learning needs is particularly critical now as students and their families seek to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Meehan said.
“We’ve certainly seen many families and children have had an increase in their level of stress at home, so we just want to do something as a district, and being a part of this pilot is exciting,” she said.
She also noted that even before the pandemic, schools generally were seeing more students struggle with social, emotional and behavioral health needs.
“This is just a perfect time to have this opportunity provided to our schools for something that we’ve been interested in for a few years anyway,” Meehan said.
Holesinger said that if the pilot is successful, it could be implemented in more elementary schools in the district.
“I do anticipate that many more of the schools, if not all, will join in eventually, but, again, a pilot is to work on implementation issues and figure out where we’re going with it,” she said.