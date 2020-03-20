Police said a man beat a woman with a metal towel rack and an empty liquor bottle and held a knife to her throat in Dubuque.
Edgar Martinez Jr, 33, of 1560 Iowa St., No. 7, was arrested at about 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Central Avenue on charges of domestic assault while displaying a weapon, domestic assault impeding airflow and domestic assault with injury.
Court documents state that Martinez assaulted Alisa J. Miller, 25, of the same address.
Officers responded to the 1400 block of Iowa Street at about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday when a disturbance was reported and found Miller with “a large hematoma above her right eye along with redness and bruising to her neck and legs,” documents state.
Miller told authorities that Martinez, her live-in boyfriend, assaulted her with a metal towel rack and an empty liquor bottle at their residence. When she attempted to flee, Martinez choked her for 10 seconds, then grabbed “a large kitchen knife and held it to the throat and head,” documents state.