MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Officials in Maquoketa and Jackson County are applying for state funds to turn a county park into a top tourist attraction and recreation option for the county.
Last week, officials with the City of Maquoketa, Jackson County and Jackson County Conservation approved a joint application to Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Destination Iowa grant program, seeking up to about $800,000 for development of Prairie Creek Recreation Area next to Maquoketa along Iowa Highway 64.
Through the Destination Iowa program, the state will distribute $100 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to projects that would boost tourism, economic development or outdoor recreation in the state.
Maquoketa City Manager Josh Boldt said the project would seek to construct paved trails, a pedestrian bridge, an 18-hole disc golf course, a shelter, restrooms and make various other improvements to water quality and park accessibility.
“What people really latched onto was taking Prairie Creek and putting it into a position where it’s a place that people want to be,” Boldt said. “The whole package itself seems really exciting.”
Spanning 273 acres, Prairie Creek Restoration Area was donated to Jackson County Conservation in 2014 and currently consists of a pavilion, hiking trails and a fishing pond.
Boldt said the project originates from Maquoketa’s ongoing project to upgrade its 70-year-old water treatment facility in order to come into compliance with state and federal regulations.
To fund the $13.5 million project, the city was approved for a loan from Iowa State Revolving Fund. As part of that loan, the city also qualified for the state’s Sponsored Projects program, which will provide the city 10% of the total wastewater treatment plant project cost in funds to spend on a local water quality project.
With that funding, city officials eyed potential water quality improvements to Prairie Creek, but city and county officials then began discussing potentially expanding the scope of the project to make additional improvements to the park.
“There is an opportunity to improve our outdoor offerings in the county,” said Mike Steines, Jackson County supervisor. “It could be a big asset for the county.”
Boldt said the total cost for the improvements to Prairie Creek is currently estimated at $1.98 million, with over half of the project already covered by the State Revolving Fund’s Sponsored Projects program.
If the Destination Iowa grant is approved, Steines said Jackson County and Jackson County Conservation would pay for any remaining project debt or additional project costs.
“We see this is as a great opportunity,” Steines said. “We provide minimal input and get maximum gain.”
Boldt said he currently estimates that construction on the project would begin in November and be completed one year later. However, he added that the project would likely be completed in phases, and the construction of the pavilion and pedestrian bridge would likely come later.
Dyersville Field of Dreams project
The City of Dyersville also provided an update on its Destination Iowa grant application requesting $12.5 million for the construction of a $50 million 3,000-seat baseball stadium at the Field of Dreams movie site.
The stadium project is tied to another $80 million private investment to construct a large baseball complex at the site. The stadium would be located at the baseball field constructed last year that served as the site for a Major League Baseball game.
In the application to the state, Dyersville City Administrator Mick Michel states that the tournament complex and amenities will be substantially completed in time for the 2023 baseball tournament season, and that the finished stadium could utilize temporary seating to expand capacity to 8,000 for big league games and other major events.
The application states construction on the stadium would begin after the 2022 MLB game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds, scheduled to be held on Aug. 11, with a completion date of December 2024.
The application states that in the baseball complex’s first year after completion, it is estimated to make $5,552,849 in revenue and pay $4,518,144 in expenses. In its fifth year, it is estimated to generate $6,286,786 in revenue and cost $4,942,915 in expenses.
While the application includes $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds donated by Dubuque County, $1 million pledged by the City of Dyersville and a $500,000 contribution from Travel Dubuque, it does not include the $1 million donation from the city of Dubuque.
Michel said he is in ongoing discussions with the state regarding the application and that an amended application could be submitted to the state including Dubuque’s contribution to the project.
“There could potentially be an amended application,” Michel said. “What that may look like, I don’t know yet.”
