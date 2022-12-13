After making a necklace using string and paper images, 8-year-old Arthur Atwell could easily tell the story of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Monday morning.
“Juan Diego saw Mary, and Mary told him to build a church, and then roses appeared in the snow,” said the third-grader at Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion School, as he pointed to the pictures attached to the red yarn strung around his neck.
Arthur and his classmates spent the day celebrating the Catholic feast day of their namesake, which is held on Dec. 12 each year, with activities including stories, crafts, prayers, treats and music.
It was the first year that the Dubuque school hosted an all-school celebration of the feast day, according to Principal Kathleen Konrardy. The event was spearheaded by the school’s newly formed Cultural Celebrations Committee, which consists of several teachers from Spain, Colombia and the U.S. who are working to highlight Hispanic cultural festivals and celebrations this school year.
“We have such a special opportunity here with so many teachers that come from different backgrounds who can share with our students about the cultural traditions that they actually experienced in their home countries,” Konrardy said. “I felt like it was a miss if we didn’t take advantage of that.”
So far this year, the committee has led activities for Día de Los Muertos and organized a Hispanic Heritage Month fair at which students researched and presented on different Spanish-speaking countries. Committee members also introduced students to Día de las Velitas, or Day of the Little Candles, celebrated in Colombia each year on Dec. 7, the night before the Feast of the Immaculate Conception.
“When you are learning a new language, it’s important to know the culture. You cannot be isolated,” said fifth-grade teacher and committee member Jose Garcia. “By incorporating the culture, you move to another level of language learning — you know when to use certain idioms, phrases or tones.”
Monday’s celebration began with an all-school Mass and a reenactment of the story of Juan Diego, an indigenous Mexican peasant to whom the Virgin Mary appeared in December 1531, according to Catholic tradition.
The event took place on Tepeyec Hill, on the outskirts of Mexico City. Mary asked Juan Diego to request that the local bishop build a church on that site, but the bishop asked for a heavenly sign to prove the authenticity of Juan Diego’s story.
Tradition tells that the Virgin Mary showed Juan Diego that the top of the hill was covered in beautiful roses, blooming out of season, which she arranged in his cloak for him to show the bishop. When Juan unfolded his cloak before the bishop, the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe appeared on it.
As part of their activities for the feast day, students climbed the bleachers in the school’s gym to simulate Juan Diego’s trek up Tepeyec Hill. At the top, they wrote prayer intentions and petitions for the Virgin of Guadalupe and placed them in a small basket at a decorated altar.
Other activities throughout the school day included making an ornament, learning a traditional Mexican song for the feast day, enjoying traditional Mexican shortbread cookies called hojarascas and creating the necklaces that helped Arthur tell the story of the feast’s origins.
Across the room, third-grader Izzy Topping, 8, helped kindergartners Hazel Waddell, 5, and Penelope Mills, 6, construct their necklaces.
“Where do I cut?” Hazel asked, wielding a pair of scissors eagerly.
“You cut these things, not the string,” Izzy instructed her, pointing to the pictures of a church, roses, the Virgin Mary and more.
The Cultural Celebrations Committee has planned additional celebrations this holiday season, including Las Posadas, a Mexican tradition centered around Christmas and Mary and Joseph’s search for shelter before the Nativity. Some students also will participate in a Spanish New Year’s activity in which 12 grapes are eaten — traditionally as the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve — to ensure luck in the coming year.
“We’re really trying to embrace all the authentic cultural experiences for the students,” Garcia said. “It’s great to see the students have an open mind and gain a better appreciation for these traditions.”
