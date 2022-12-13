After making a necklace using string and paper images, 8-year-old Arthur Atwell could easily tell the story of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Monday morning.

“Juan Diego saw Mary, and Mary told him to build a church, and then roses appeared in the snow,” said the third-grader at Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion School, as he pointed to the pictures attached to the red yarn strung around his neck.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.