Retired and Senior Volunteer Program advisory chair Pat Udzielak hasn’t been able to perform her typical volunteer duties for months due to COVID-19.
In fact, Udzielak hasn’t been able to leave her community at Eagle Pointe Place since March 17.
“This health situation has deprived seniors of that special part of their lives to help others,” she said.
RSVP director Marie Zoromski said many senior volunteers have chosen to step back due to personal or spousal health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, multiple organizations that RSVP connects seniors with have suspended volunteering for the time being, including Dubuque Community Schools and Mercy Medical Center.
However, about half of the volunteers at the Discovery Shop, which benefits the American Cancer Society, have chosen to keep coming in, assistant manager Jane Ulstad said.
A majority of the shop’s volunteers, who do everything from sorting donations to creating displays, are over 60 years old.
“I think we’re all leery, all day, every day,” Ulstad said. “But it’s hard being isolated all day, and we’re taking all precautions. But we don’t require people to be here.”
Colleen Lawler, nutrition specialist for Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, said the Meals on Wheels program has switched from delivering meals five days per week to once per week since COVID-19.
In tandem, she now has three active volunteers instead of the typical 14.
“They would do five days a week if I let them,” Lawler said. “They just really want to help others.”
Karen Sisler, of Dubuque, is one of the volunteers still helping deliver meals.
“If I’m able to do it, why not?” Sisler said. “It beats sitting at home.”
UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital has been slowly reinstating volunteers who wish to come in, Finley volunteer service manager Jolene Koopmann said. While they still don’t have their full slate of volunteers, seniors are still signing up.
“That’s a positive direction,” Koopmann said. “They have the time now. They want to stay active, get their steps in, and be social, and they know it’s important.”
Finley volunteer Lee Donar, of Sinsinawa, Wis., said he was eager to return to the hospital to greet and escort patients once Finley began bringing volunteers back.
“(Finley staff) have done everything they could possibly do to keep us safe,” he said. “...I felt that anxiety the first day back, but it didn’t take long to realize the hospital had thought everything through.”
To keep each other safe, the Dubuque branch of the Pioneers — a volunteer group made mostly of phone company retirees — has forgone their monthly meetings since March. Local coordinator Nicholas Lucy said they’ve been calling each other to check in almost every day since then.
However, a small group of Pioneers were able to meet on Aug. 4 to give their annual donation to a local organization. This year, it was the Dubuque Rescue Mission.
“Just because we’re shut down doesn’t mean we can’t help others in need,” Lucy said.