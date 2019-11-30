Dubuque’s soggy 2019 started with a record-setting day in January.
A daily record 0.95 inches of rain fell Jan. 7, and precipitation has kept gauges full the rest of the year.
“It’s crazy,” said John Klostermann, public works director for the City of Dubuque. “The way it’s setting up, it could be a two-year event.”
Dubuque had received 52.85 inches of rain through Monday, according to the National Weather Service. It’s the second year with at least 50 inches of rain for a city that normally receives 36 inches annually. Last year, Dubuque received 51.31 inches.
The waterlogged statistics paint an even more drenching picture if you measure the amount of rainfall Dubuque has received from May 2018 through this October, according to Justin Glisan, state climatologist.
“The past 18 months have been the wettest on record for Dubuque,” Glisan said. “It’s been a unique precipitation set up we’ve had.”
Dubuque received 95.19 inches of rain during that span. Based on 30 years of measurements, the city normally receives 59.34 inches during that 18-month period.
“That’s 35 inches above normal,” Glisan said. “To put it into perspective, that is effectively one year’s worth of precipitation (in Dubuque).”
As rain falls, it fills the Mississippi River and its tributaries. This year, the river spent a record 86 days above flood stage at Dubuque’s railroad bridge from March 20 to June 13, according to the weather service. The previous record was 37 days in 2001.
Dubuque is protected from the rising river by five miles of floodwall and gates. City staff take “action steps” for flood control, such as closing gates and pumping water, as the river nears flood stage.
“This year, we started flood control in March with ice on the river,” Klostermann said. “That made it tough to close things up, and that went on all the way through June.”
The city’s flood-control operations worked continuously for 108 days during spring flooding on the river.
“In the spring, we had four river stages above 20 feet.” Klostermann said.
Flood stage is 17 feet at Dubuque’s railroad bridge.
Klostermann said the City had to postpone summer projects because of flood-control efforts.
City staff identified six drain tile projects to complete this summer and finished five of them as the river crested again in July and September.
“You have to pick your priorities,” he said.
One of the high-profile casualties from the rising river was Dubuque’s Miller Riverview Park. Floodwaters swamped the popular riverside campground for months on end.
“We were open a total of 12 days this year,” said Stephen Fehsal, Dubuque’s park division manager.
Construction projects were delayed as well.
“With the record rain and with winter weather coming approximately four weeks earlier than normal, that has caused some delays,” said Assistant City Engineer Bob Schiesl.
One such delay is the Southwest Arterial. Although the U.S. 61/151 interchange opens next week, restoring access to Tamarack and Elmwood drives and Olde Davenport Road, the completion of the U.S. 20 interchange — and the reopening of Seippel Road — has been pushed back.
“We will just see how much we can get done as weather allows,” Schiesl said. “We’re looking at (opening the interchange) early spring of next year.”
Completion of the Southwest Arterial will probably arrive in June or July 2020.