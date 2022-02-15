PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Voters in Grant County today narrowed three-person fields to two for a pair of county board seats. 

The top two vote-getters in each race moved on to the April 5 general election.

Grant County Board of Supervisors District 6

Joseph Mumm -- 86

Kevin Udelhoven -- 42

Jeremy Reuter -- 25

Incumbent John Patcle is not running for re-election.

Grant County Board of Supervisors District 13

Mike Mooney -- 58

Kathy Kopp -- 50

Clyde Holverson -- 45

District 13’s incumbent, Carol Beals, no longer lives within the district’s boundaries following 2020’s redistricting.

