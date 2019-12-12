Iowa lawmakers will hold a meeting to gather public comment on potential regulations of Iowa manufactured housing communities – also known as mobile home parks – from 1 to 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in Room 103 of the Iowa Statehouse in Des Moines.
The meeting follows widespread reports earlier this year of double-digit rent increases by out-of-state landlords for residents of Iowa mobile home parks, according to a press release from Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque.
The release states that Iowa legislators from both political parties and both the Iowa House and Senate, as well as representatives from the office of Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Finance Authority, will attend the meeting.
Residents, landlords, and experts have been invited, and lawmakers have been informed that residents of manufactured housing from across Iowa plan to attend.
The release states that compared to residents of other states, Iowans living in manufactured homes on rented plots of land lack basic protections given to traditional renters.
Meeting participants may contact Rusty Martin at 515-418-8709 or via email at rusty.martin@legis.iowa.gov to reserve a time to speak.