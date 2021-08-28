FENNIMORE, Wis. — Three young men grew up on 12th Street in Fennimore and attended the same Catholic grade school.
They also died within eight months of each other in connection with their U.S. Army service during the Vietnam War.
“It was one of those iconic moments that people still remember,” said Tammy Derrickson, the daughter of Staff Sgt. Donald “Butch” Smith, who was the first of the three to die. “There’s a grief, certainly, for the families that never goes away, but I think there was a collective grief that was felt in the community.”
Following the deaths of Smith, Cpl. Francis Mulvey and Pvt. Allen “Pete” Novinska, the Fennimore City Council in 1969 designated 12th Street as Veterans Memorial Drive in their honor and those of all Fennimore veterans.
Street signs were installed later, but for 50 years, they have baked in the sun and rusted.
With help from an anonymous donor, new signs recently were installed and will be unveiled to the public today during a ceremony brought together by Fennimore Chamber of Commerce, city leaders, family of the soldiers and members of Fennimore’s American Legion Post 184.
“It’s to help preserve the history of what we did lose and the tragedies that families went through,” said Curtis Cole, post commander. “This past year of COVID, it seems like we’ve had an untold number of veterans that have passed.”
Derrickson was just 1 when her father was killed in action on Dec. 21, 1967, at the age of 24. She was raised by her maternal grandparents and did not meet her father’s family until she was in her 40s.
Smith was one of 13 children and the second to serve in the military. After his honorable discharge years later, Smith re-enlisted and served in Germany and Vietnam, according to an account published on The Virtual Wall.
The nonprofit organization collects submissions for online memorials to fallen soldiers whose names are inscribed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Smith was a qualified sharpshooter and a member of the Green Berets and held a black belt in karate. His obituary reported that he died after he stepped on a landmine.
David Smith said the family was notified of his brother’s death two days before Christmas.
“It was devastating,” David said. “We wanted to take the tree down, but our mother wouldn’t let us.”
Fennimore, a community of 1,800, experienced two more losses the following year.
Mulvey, 23, a radio operator, was killed in action on Aug. 25, 1968, in Binh Dinh Province.
After his platoon was attacked, Mulvey attempted to radio for assistance, as recounted on The Virtual Wall.
The network was jammed, so while under heavy fire, Mulvey ran to his platoon’s forward position and armed himself with a machine gun while soldiers withdrew. Enemy fire concentrated on his position, and he was mortally wounded.
Three days later, Novinska died from pneumonia while completing his training in Kentucky. He was 20.
A Telegraph Herald article said Novinska was a “fighter” who, despite his slight build and a shoulder injury, was a star wrestler and set a football tackle record as a student at Fennimore High School.
“Friends urged ‘Pete’ to apply for a medical discharge in view of his ill health, but they said he was as determined to excel in the Army as he was on the football field,” the article stated.
Derrickson said as a young girl, she passed by the signs on 12th Street but did not know who they commemorated until she was older.
“It’s a difficult thing, obviously,” she said. “I start to piece together, who I think perhaps (Donald) was. One thing I always settle on, I’m sure there is a lot of him in me.”