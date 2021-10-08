Famed orchestra conductor Arthur Fiedler fielded questions prior to a Dubuque appearance with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra in October 1966.
An interviewer quizzed the longtime maestro about his habits while on tour, his views on the war in Vietnam and other topics before Fiedler hit the stage at Loras College. Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on Fiedler’s visit in its Oct. 6, 1966, edition.
FIEDLER TALKS MUSIC, BUT AVOIDS POLITICS
He talked of music, Vietnam, Robert F. Kennedy and his hobbies Wednesday night in the athletic director’s office at the Loras College Fieldhouse.
In a few minutes, Arthur Fiedler would walk on stage, snap his baton and lead the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra through a two-hour pops concert that would feature selections ranking from Wagner’s “Lohengrin” to the “Batman” theme — complete with banging guns erupting huge feathers over the heads of the musicians.
But now, just before the concert to a sell-out audience of more than 2,000 people, an interviewer wanted to meet this 71-year-old conductor, not as a world-famous musician but as just another person with opinions and hobbies like all of us.
He was asked if he had any favorites in the classical, semi-classical and popular field.
“There are so many selections I conduct in each of these three fields,” he said. “I have no individual favorites. I like all music as long as it is not boring. I cannot stand a musical bore, one who likes only one kind of music. I call them ‘Bach’n’Rollers.’ In fact, a person who likes only one type of literature is a bore to me. He misses most of what is good.”
Does he fly from city to city when he is on a concert tour?
“I fly to the general area of the tour. Then, I am furnished with a chauffeur and a Lincoln Continental so I may go as I wish,” he said. “I don’t have to bother with the orchestra I am conducting. They are union and all that, and I don’t have to bother with their schedule.”
How does he plan his schedule? Doesn’t he get tired on a tour? How does he relax?
“I try to arrive in the city where I am to appear early in the afternoon, eat at the best restaurant and go to my room and relax. For relaxation, I read nonfiction books or study music. Today in Dubuque, I watched the World Series on television.”
Fiedler is a native of Boston. Another Bostonian will be in Dubuque on Sunday. What does Fiedler think of Robert F. Kennedy?
“I try to stay in the middle of the road in political matters, but I have been invited to appear at an annual rodeo in Canada next summer, and so has Bobby,” he said. “He gets into everything, you know.”
What does Fiedler think of the situation in Vietnam?
“I would rather not comment on this, but I think it is far better to lose face than to lose one American life in Vietnam,” he said.
What are his hobbies when he is not on tour?
“I am an irrepressible fire buff,” he said. “I have a collection of fire helmets and honorary fire-chief badges from some 120 cities.”