Police said a man was injured when his vehicle was struck by a semi-tractor trailer that ran a red light Wednesday evening in Dubuque.
Michael E. Schwartz, 64, of La Motte, Iowa, was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said semi driver Christopher J. Steenbergen, 35, of Annawan, Ill., was traveling east on Dodge Street at 7:05 p.m. when he was unable to stop at the red light at the intersection with Crescent Ridge and he struck Schwartz's vehicle.
Steenbergen was cited with failure to respond to a steady red signal.