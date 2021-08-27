PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Residents of a Platteville subdivision are alarmed over a proposal to alter the platting of an undeveloped portion of the grounds to enable the construction of a pocket neighborhood.
The plan indicates up to 34 pocket homes could be constructed in Golden Heights Estates along with an additional 12 to 14 single-family homes on lots located across the street. Neighbors fear the arrangement will degrade the value of their residences and subject them to traffic congestion.
“We all want growth, but it needs to be in the right place,” said Christopher Stombaugh, a practicing attorney, who was one of about 20 residents to attend a Platteville Common Council meeting this week. “It is not desirable for us to have that pocket community next to us. It is going to come out of our pocket.”
Housing developer Michael Osterholz, whose family platted the south Platteville subdivision in 1995, said he intends to construct cottage-style homes that will appeal to young professionals and retirees.
He hopes to further the city’s goal of expanding its affordable housing stock and tax base, while also filling a high-demand market for mid-range housing.
“This is not going to be a trailer park, a tiny home community, college rental housing or low-income,” Osterholz said.
As planned, the pocket neighborhood would include four home models, ranging in size from 1,400 to 2,000 square feet. They would be priced at $200,000 to $299,000 and spaced about 20 feet apart.
A homeowner association would maintain a common green space, which would include a walking path and pond.
Osterholz and the city are finalizing a deal in which the city would contribute $337,500 for the estimated $1.3 million it will cost him to install streets, water, sewer and storm lines.
A draft agreement indicated the 25% subsidy would increase to 35% if homes on at least 35 lots are constructed and occupied by 2030 and 45% if that is accomplished by 2025.
To construct the pocket neighborhood at the scale he has proposed, Osterholz requires approval from the council for a planned unit development, but some council members have questioned the plan.
Council Member Isaac Shanley estimated that, at two vehicles per household, the neighborhood will see the addition of at least 92 cars, which he considers excessive.
He said the number of pocket homes should be reduced to 20 to 24 units.
Osterholz said that he is willing to consider any option the council proposes, but fewer units would increase housing costs, which he said stands in opposition to the city’s stated goal of increasing the availability of affordable homes on smaller properties.
“Any concerns the neighborhood has are legitimate concerns,” Osterholz said. “We are going to move forward regardless. I’m under no false pretense that I’m going to make everybody happy.”