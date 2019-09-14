News in your town

From red angus enthusiasts to walnut council, Dubuque enjoys economic boost by hosting conventions

Dubuque man accused of beating, burning girlfriend sentenced to prison

Ticket sales slated for Dan + Shay in Monticello

Election preview, Dubuque City Council Ward 3: Atkinson wants to be strong voice for North End

Election preview, Dubuque City Council Ward 3: Sprank aims to focus on 2 main thoroughfares, commercial site

Dubuque man accused of attempted murder pleads guilty to lesser charges

Area tries to clean up from latest storms

Police: Dubuque man faked social media threats about school violence that prompted delays

Heavy rains cause 2 sanitary sewer overflows in Dubuque

With trial looming, attorneys for Earlville man accused of killing wife seek to add last-minute witnesses

Heavy rains cause 2 sanitary sewer overflows in Dubuque

Officials: Little infrastructure damage in Dubuque after extensive flash flooding, but 4 families displaced

UPDATE: PDC mayor declares state of emergency due to widespread flooding

Grant County residents urged to report flooding damage

Police: Dubuque man faked social media threats about school violence that prompted delays

UPDATE: 911 service restored in Crawford County

Viral videos from Thursday night's strong storms that hammered area

100 attend meeting on possible closure of 1 or 2 Dubuque Catholic schools

4 Delaware County school administrators discuss state of education

Split Galena zoning board votes to recommend allowing recreational cannabis businesses

Medical helicopter to depart Dubuque hospital; private company unveils air ambulance

Fundraising chili feed set for Sept. 22 at Swiss Valley Nature Center

Fundraising leaders put rivalry aside to kick off local United Way campaign for $1.5 million

Local law enforcement reports

Documents: 3 SW Wisconsin men face sexual assault charges after abuse discovered by church elders

Motorcyclist injured in 2-vehicle wreck in Dubuque

'Men who care' make morning impact for Dubuque students

Tips offered to confirm legitimacy of U.S. Census Bureau canvassers

Culver's Restaurants co-founder to speak at Belmont event

Police: Repeat Dubuque lottery ticket thief arrested on warrants, OWI charge

2 SW Wisconsin school districts cancel, another delays classes in wake of storms

What's happening

Dubuque detours

CORRECTED: Weekend Buzz: 5 local events to check out

Appeals court: No new trial for man convicted of Dubuque armed robbery during which officer shot

UPDATE: Tornado warning issued for Grant County; tornado watch in place for 3 others

UPDATE: Fundraising leaders put rivalry aside to kick off local United Way campaign for $1.5 million

Dubuque's Millwork Night Market canceled for tonight

Police: Repeat Dubuque lottery ticket thief arrested on warrants, OWI charge

Appeals court: No new trial for man convicted of Dubuque armed robbery during which officer shot

TRAVEL IMPACT: Portion of U.S. 52 reopens after flooding; record daily rainfall in Dubuque