Local counties with the most-populous cities grew over the past five years, according to recently released estimates from U.S. Census Bureau.
The agency released American Community Survey five-year population estimates for the period from Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2021. These are the first estimates to account for a full year-plus of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused multi-faceted migration trends nationwide.
Altogether, seven counties in the Telegraph Herald’s coverage area were estimated to have grown by 1,964, or 0.8%, since the five-year population estimate for 2016, though trends in individual counties differed. Dubuque County’s population grew by 2.4% over the period, for instance, while Clayton County, Iowa, decreased by 3.2%.
Nic Hockenberry, workforce programming director for Greater Dubuque Development Corp., happily accepted news of the area’s net population growth at a recent job fair in Dubuque.
“Population growth is obviously one of the aspects we always watch as a sign of a sustainable workforce,” he said. “Another is getting the most out of our current workforce.”
The Census Bureau’s five-year population estimates are compiled using millions of surveys that poll population, migration, demographic and economic information as an alternative to the point-in-time snapshot provided by decennial censuses, the most recent of which was in 2020.
Bureau Analyst Charles Gamble said in a webinar that this five-year data also avoided potential problems the bureau saw with the 2020 census. Results of that census, he said, were significantly impacted by the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and changes by then-President Donald Trump’s administration.
Gamble said these estimates are used by federal agencies when distributing funding to local governments and projects.
“These data are collected continuously throughout the year to produce annual social, economic, housing and demographic estimates,” he said. “The data collected through ACS are used to inform the distribution of $675 billion in government spending each year.”
Growth
Dubuque County’s five-year growth trend was led by smaller-but-growing cities along the U.S. 20 corridor.
Peosta’s population grew by 15% from the 2016 estimate to the 2021 estimate, reaching 2,161.
Mayor Russ Pfab attributed much of the growth to the city’s continuing development.
“There are a lot of things happening weekly and monthly in Peosta,” he said. “That is a draw. When you have a community that is expanding, it is going to draw more people because of that. I don’t see that changing any time soon.”
Pfab said retail and other commercial development also has contributed to Peosta’s population growth.
“We’ve got a grocery store, a hardware store, a bowling alley for people who like that. We have Darkbird (Taphouse),” Pfab said. “There are more amenities to make people want to stay here.”
Asbury’s population grew by 11.4%, to 5,795, during the five-year period.
Mayor Jim Adams said he was not surprised by that trend.
“Every decision we make is about being able to draw residents and businesses to our city,” he said. “Growth is a high priority for the city.”
Adams said quality of life and proximity to Dubuque help spur Asbury’s growth.
“It’s a desirable destination,” he said. “Houses don’t sit on the market very long.”
Meanwhile, the city of Dubuque grew by 1.4%, to 59,379, over the period.
Teri Goodmann, Dubuque’s director of strategic partnerships, said the level of population growth will lead to the city receiving the same funding it would have prior to the new estimates’ release.
“A small increase or decrease in our population won’t affect what we will receive in (federal) formula dollars,” she said. “But any growth is good. That’s where we want to be.”
Goodmann said those formula dollars come to local governments with populations of 50,000 or larger for community development and housing, energy efficiency, roads, trails and more.
Other communities that saw growth over the five-year period included Dyersville, the population of which grew by 2.3% to 4,276, and Cascade, which grew by 6.7%, to 2,110.
Decline
Populations in four other local counties dropped over the five-year period, according to the estimates.
Clayton County’s population decreased by 3.2%, to 17,173. County officials did not respond to request for comment.
The population of Jo Daviess County, Ill., decreased by 0.9%, to 21,995. The populations of East Dubuque and Galena fell as well. County officials did not respond to requests for comment.
The population of Lafayette County, Wis., dropped by 0.7%, to 16,662. However, populations grew in both the communities of Darlington and Shullsburg.
Jackson County’s population dropped 0.1%, to 19,499, though the cities of Maquoketa and Bellevue saw growth.
Pandemic shifts
The data also shows how local populations have shifted since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dubuque County grew by 1,705 people from the 2019 five-year population estimate to the 2021 estimate. That total represents 73% of the county’s total five-year growth. The populations of Asbury, Cascade and Peosta all grew faster in the last two years of the period as well.
Clayton County’s population also fell by 452 from the 2019 estimate to the 2021 estimate, representing 80% of its total five-year decline.
In other places, population trends reversed in the last two years of estimates.
The city of Dubuque’s population had dipped a bit from the 2016 estimate to the 2019 estimate but then rebounded, climbing 1,183 over two years by the 2021 estimate.
Delaware County’s population had dropped by 262 by the 2019 estimate before rebounding to its net increase of 63 people for the five-year period.
