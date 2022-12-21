Peosta
A crew works on building a new home in Peosta, Iowa on Tuesday. Altogether, seven counties in the Telegraph Herald’s coverage area were estimated to have grown by 0.8% since the five-year population estimate for 2016.

 Dave Kettering

Local counties with the most-populous cities grew over the past five years, according to recently released estimates from U.S. Census Bureau.

The agency released American Community Survey five-year population estimates for the period from Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2021. These are the first estimates to account for a full year-plus of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused multi-faceted migration trends nationwide.

Erik Hogstrom contributed to this report.

