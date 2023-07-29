Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A Dubuque man was sentenced to 30 days in jail for using his vehicle to chase another vehicle in Dubuque.
Shaun C. McCree, 44, recently was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
The sentencing order from Iowa District Associate Judge Robert Richter states that McCree will receive credit for time already served. He also must pay a $855 fine and 15% surcharge.
Court documents state that McCree, while driving his vehicle, chased a woman in her vehicle in the early hours of April 2 in Dubuque.
Traffic camera footage shows McCree’s vehicle swerving in front of the woman’s vehicle and cutting her off in the 2200 block of Jackson Street, documents state.
McCree’s vehicle also drove past officers in the area of 17th Street and Central Avenue, “squealing tires and accelerating his vehicle,” documents state.
McCree’s vehicle turned east on 15th Street, south on White Street and west on 14th Street before coming to a stop.
The woman told police McCree assaulted her in East Dubuque, Ill., during an argument, documents state.
