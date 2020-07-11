Ella Friederick’s art takes the term “self-portrait” to another level.
The 17-year-old from Dubuque uses her face as the canvas for her makeup art depicting butterflies, skulls, colorful patterns and more.
“Every look is a little bit different,” said Ella, an incoming senior at Wahlert Catholic High School. “There isn’t really a distinctive thing that I do. It’s mostly, ‘This inspires me, and I wanted to put it on my face.’”’
Art has always played a role in Ella’s life, but her interest in makeup arose during middle school when she was first exposed to the phenomenon through social media.
“It’s a really cool genre of art that not a lot of people would consider to be art just because it’s not right in front of you on a canvas, but I think it’s really cool to see that originality out there in the art world,” she said.
Taking inspiration from YouTube artists such as Jeffree Star and Mykie, Ella dove into the world of special effects makeup. She uses specialty paint, latex and prosthetics to create her intricate designs, which often take around four hours to complete.
“Taking it off sometimes is really hard because ... it took so much time, but most of the time, I get a good picture of it, and I’m happy. And that’s what I did it for,” she said.
She also takes videos of her process, which she posts on the social media app TikTok.
When strangers started to recognize her in public from her videos, it was a “full circle moment” for the teenager who honed her craft by watching other artists online.
Ella also does makeup for special events such as weddings and proms, and she has worked at Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio at Kennedy Mall since September.
Angie Crosby, the owner of the Dubuque studio, described her young employee as “mature” and “eager to learn.”
“She’s really knowledgeable and catches on quickly,” Crosby said. “I’ve never hired a beauty consultant that just got it like she did. She definitely has a passion for the industry. I got lucky in hiring her.”
Although the looks she creates for customers at Merle Norman are usually much tamer than the creations that made her “TikTok famous,” Ella frequently shares pictures of her latest designs with her boss. Crosby said she is consistently impressed by Ella’s artistry.
“The crazy part to me is that a lot of the girls I’ve gotten (as employees) from Capri (College), their final project is to create one of those types of looks, and (Ella) is doing one of those looks a month,” Crosby said.
Ella hopes to pursue a career as a makeup artist in the film industry and expand her skill set by collaborating with other artists.
“I’ve definitely found an outlet where I can always be doing something different,” she said. “I get bored doing the same thing every day, and with makeup, it’s a different thing every single time. … It’s a really cool career to be in where you’re just constantly learning.”