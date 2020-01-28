PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — On the first day of its spring semester, University of Wisconsin-Platteville on Monday told students, staff and community members that there are “no immediate or known threats on campus” in relation to the coronavirus that is raising worldwide alarms.
Last week, UW-P officials confirmed that six students were being monitored for the virus after they recently returned from Wuhan, China, which is where the disease is believed to have originated and the vast majority of cases have been diagnosed.
Those students were screened for the Wuhan coronavirus at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago when they returned from China last Tuesday, officials said. None of the six showed any symptoms of the disease, but the university said last week that they were being monitored on a regular basis as a precautionary measure. The six all live in the same residence hall, but they are not under any form of quarantine.
On Monday, the university issued an update stating that it “continues to monitor for any possible signs of the coronavirus” but has found none.
Also on Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced that it has conducted testing on six people in the state for the Wuhan coronavirus, though no information was provided in a press release regarding the identities of those six or whether they are the UW-P students.
The release states that test results showed that one of the people did not have the virus. The results were pending for the remaining five.
“DHS is actively monitoring this outbreak and working with our local, state, and federal partners to be able to respond quickly and effectively when people have symptoms of this virus and a likelihood of exposure,” said State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers in the release.