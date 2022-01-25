PEOSTA, Iowa — Peosta residents will head to the polls today to elect the city’s next mayor.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Peosta Community Centre. Absentee ballots must be received by 8 p.m. to be counted.

City Council members voted to hold a special election after then-Mayor Jim Merten resigned days before the Nov. 2 election, but still was elected and then resigned a second time.

Russ Pfab, vice president of Dubuque operations at wood pallet manufacturer Addoco, was the only candidate to file, and thus, his name is the only one on the ballot.

