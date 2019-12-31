MONTICELLO, Iowa -- Another presidential candidate has announced a stop in the Telegraph Herald coverage area.
Businessman and philanthropist Andrew Yang will host a town hall at 4:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at The Jitney, 126 E. First St. in Monticello.
The doors for the event will open at 3:45 p.m., and attendees can RSVP at https://bit.ly/36ofPI1.
Yang will be the latest in a string of Democratic presidential candidates visiting the area.
South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg held a town hall Monday in Maquoketa.
Former Vice President Joe Biden will host an event at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Manchester. The following day, he will host an event at 10:30 a.m. in the University of Dubuque’s Charles & Romona Myers Center.
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, of Vermont, will hold a town hall event at noon Saturday, Jan. 4, at Dubuque Senior High School.
That same day, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, will host a town hall event at 1:15 p.m. at West Delaware High School in Manchester, then host another town hall at 6 p.m. at Grand River Center in Dubuque.
Warren also will host a canvass kickoff event at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at Moore Family Farms, 901 W. Platt St. in Maquoketa.