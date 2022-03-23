PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A group of local organizations has banded together to help resettle Afghan refugee families in southwest Wisconsin.
Southwest Wisconsin Community Action Program recently was recognized by the U.S. Department of State to help settle refugees, and the organization and its partners welcomed two families to Platteville last month.
“The intent, of course, is to make them independent as quickly as possible and just integrated into the broader community,” said Walter Orzechowski, executive director of SWCAP.
The effort both serves to assist families in need of help as well as to contribute to efforts to grow the local workforce, Orzechowski said. It also could open the door for more refugee families to settle in the area in the future.
“They just want to settle in and live their lives,” he said. “They all want to get jobs. They want to go to school. They want to work.”
Orzechowski said he could not provide too many details about the families who have been settled in Platteville for their safety. However, he noted that one is a family of 10, and the other is a family of three siblings who want to study at University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Since the families arrived, SWCAP and its partners have been helping them find housing and get medical care and are working with them to find jobs or get them enrolled in school, Orzechowski said.
At least one of the refugees has found a job, a few more are in the process of doing so, the mother in the family of 10 is starting her own business, the children are in school and those who were looking to start college are applying to do so.
“I have to say that they really are anxious to start their new lives,” Orzechowski said. “They don’t want to sit around. They don’t want to be assisted. They just want to move on.”
While SWCAP was the lead organization seeking federal approval to resettle refugees, the nonprofit also partnered in the effort with Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board, University of Wisconsin-Platteville, Southwest Wisconsin Technical College, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and Tri-State Islamic Center in Dubuque.
Community members, churches and other organizations also have been volunteering to help the refugee families settle in.
“It’s really important to have a consortium of folks coming together to try to meet these needs,” said Ela Kakde, who has been assisting with the refugee resettlement effort. Kakde previously was executive director of Platteville Area Industrial Development Corp. and now works as a regional economic development director for Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.
Orzechowski noted resettling refugees locally serves as a way to grow the local workforce. While just two families have arrived so far, if the effort is successful, more families could join them in the future.
“Though there’s only 13 individuals right now, the intent was really to recognize that there’s a lack of enough employees in southwest Wisconsin and the city of Platteville in particular, so we wanted to start down that road,” he said.
He said that SWCAP is focused on helping the current families settle in, but once that happens, the organization would be open to settling more refugees locally if the opportunity arises.
Kakde likewise noted that the region’s population is aging, and families are having fewer children, so there is not a sustainable supply of people for the local workforce. Refugees can help play a role in meeting workforce needs.
“If we honestly see our region’s not growing, then you need to bring outside folks to revitalize communities,” she said.
Kakde said she hopes to see the area develop an infrastructure that can support vulnerable populations, including refugees but also other people in the community who need assistance.
The effort also fits with SWCAP’s mission as an organization that helps people in need.
“From SWCAP’s perspective, we’re an anti-poverty agency,” Orzechowski said. “… It doesn’t matter to us if someone comes form Afghanistan or Iowa or they come from Wisconsin. We’re going to help them anyway.”
Members of the resettlement group are seeking additional volunteers to help refugees with needs such as transportation or mentoring. More information is available at settleinsouthwestwi.com.