The Iowa Supreme Court will hear a case regarding whether an officer had probable cause to seize drugs from a man during a pat-down in Dubuque.
The high court recently granted further review in the appeal of Earnest J. Hunt Jr., now 21, who was charged with a controlled substance violation on Christmas in 2019.
Court documents state that Dubuque police stopped a car in which Hunt was a passenger because he was considered a “person of interest” in a shooting that occurred the day prior.
An officer patted down Hunt to look for weapons and felt a small plastic bag that the officer believed to be consistent with the way that drugs are packaged, documents state. Hunt was arrested, and the contents of the bag later were confirmed as crack cocaine.
Hunt later moved to suppress the drugs as evidence, arguing that the officer had no probable cause to remove the bag from his pocket after determining it was not a weapon.
Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt granted Hunt’s motion, agreeing that the officer was not sure what was in the bags even after he removed them.
The ruling also said the U.S. Supreme Court’s “plain-feel exception” did not apply. The exception allows officers to seize without a warrant anything found during a weapon pat-down that is “immediately apparent” to the touch to be contraband or otherwise evidence of a crime.
“All (the Dubuque police officer) really knew was that (the) defendant was nervous and had some kind of bags in his pocket,” stated Shubatt’s ruling. “Given that (the officer) approached (the) defendant with his gun drawn, the fact that (the) defendant appeared nervous is not particularly suspicious or enlightening.”
However, the Iowa Court of Appeals wrote an opinion in November that reversed Shubatt’s ruling. The opinion states that the officer had probable cause to take the bag from Hunt after recognizing that the bag was consistent with drugs packaged for sale.
“(The officer) did not need to pinpoint the specific type of drug to rely on the plain-feel exception,” the order states. “Immediately apparent is not synonymous with absolute certainty.”
Bradley Bender, an attorney for Hunt, filed an application for further review in November to ask the Iowa Supreme Court to take a look at the case.
The matter has not yet been placed on the high court’s schedule.