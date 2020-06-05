RICKARDSVILLE, Iowa — A Dubuque County city was selected Thursday to receive a $182,000 federal grant for sanitary sewer improvements.
Rickardsville was among 14 communities statewide to receive a total of $4.6 million for water and sewer infrastructure projects.
Rickardsville’s grant is for sewer improvements to benefit low- and moderate- income residents. The city also received a $924,500 loan through the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for the project.
The city plans to relocate nearly 8,000 feet of its wastewater collection system as a result of improvements to U.S. 52, which runs through the city.
“The city was completely unaware of the need to relocate the collection system until August 2019,” according to its funding application.
The highway improvement project will start in spring 2021, and the city was informed the collection system had to be relocated prior to its start.