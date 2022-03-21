GALENA, Ill. — A historic Galena structure at the center of a planned resort development has been designated a local historic landmark.
Galena City Council members recently unanimously approved a recommendation from the city's Historic Preservation Commission to designate the Marine Hospital, 1304 Park Ave., as a local historic landmark.
The property owner and developer, David Hooten, applied for the designation, which will subject most proposed changes to the building to review by the commission.
The Marine Hospital is part of a planned substantial lodging development, The Parker, for which the council recently approved a rezoning request for a planned unit development. The Parker would feature the restoration of the hospital and the eventual construction of more than 100 cottages surrounding it, along with a vineyard, walking trails, a restaurant/event space and other amenities.
Galena Zoning Administrator Jonathan Miller said the historic landmark designation and subsequent regulations apply only to the hospital, not the entire resort development.
He also noted that the developers' planned restoration and renovation of the Marine Hospital falls within the requirements of the historic designation.
"What they preliminarily proposed for the renovations to that building was perfectly fine," he said. "They’ll go in front of the Historic Preservation Commission for review, but so far, what they're proposing is fine."