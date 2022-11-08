GALENA, Ill. -- Midwest Medical Center Auxiliary Foundation seeks donations for its annual Tree of Love fundraising campaign.
A press release states that individuals can make a donation at one of four monetary levels, ranging from $10 to $40. Each donation sponsors an ornament to be placed on a Christmas tree in the lobby at the Galena hospital. The donor can select the name of a loved one, whether living or deceased, to be included on the ornament.
A tree lighting ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14 in the Midwest Medical Center lobby, 1 Medical Center Drive. The event is open to the public.
Funds raised will go toward the cost of a new fiberoptic camera system to evaluate swallowing problems.
Donations must be received by Dec. 8 to ensure placement of the loved one’s name on a commemorative poster in the hospital lobby, though ornaments still will be placed on the tree if donations are received after that date.
Donation envelopes are available at the hospital and at all branches of Apple River State Bank, Illinois Bank and Trust in Galena, The Galena Territory Owner’s Club, Prairie Ridge of Galena, AHVA Living and Fidelity Bank of East Dubuque. A printable donation form also is available on the Midwest Medical Center website.
