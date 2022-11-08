GALENA, Ill. -- Midwest Medical Center Auxiliary Foundation seeks donations for its annual Tree of Love fundraising campaign.

A press release states that individuals can make a donation at one of four monetary levels, ranging from $10 to $40. Each donation sponsors an ornament to be placed on a Christmas tree in the lobby at the Galena hospital. The donor can select the name of a loved one, whether living or deceased, to be included on the ornament.

