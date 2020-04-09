A man was found dead Wednesday morning on Dubuque’s Main Street, but police said the initial investigation into the incident didn’t reveal anything suspicious.
The man’s name has not been released yet, as police worked to notify his family.
Dubuque police responded to the area in front of Graham’s Style Store for Men & Women, 890 Main St., at about 9:25 a.m. Wednesday.
Emergency communication scanner traffic stated that someone called 911 to report that a man was on the ground in front of the store after the person did not respond to attempts to wake him. The response quickly transitioned to a death investigation, according to Lt. Ted McClimon, and the area was cordoned off while police investigated.