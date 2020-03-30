A Dubuque man accused of fleeing from an officer and crashing into parked vehicles while intoxicated recently was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to multiple charges.
Dakota D. Kirkpatrick, 19, no permanent address, pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to felony eluding and second-degree criminal mischief.
Kirkpatrick also pleaded guilty to operating while under the influence, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, interference with official acts, providing false identification information, reckless driving and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
According to court documents, a Dubuque police officer observed Kirkpatrick driving at about 50 mph in a 30-mph zone on Loras Boulevard on Aug. 10. While the officer pursued him, Kirkpatrick crashed into two parked vehicles.
He then backed up, striking the officer’s patrol vehicle, seemingly intentionally, according to court documents.
The officer pounded on the window, ordering Kirkpatrick to exit the vehicle, but he took off again. The vehicle eventually stopped, and officers approached and pulled Kirkpatrick out, documents state.
He was sentenced to two five-year prison terms, a one-year term and a two-year term for the charges. However, all sentences were suspended, meaning he will not have to serve time behind bars if he fulfills certain obligations.