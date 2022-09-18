New lumberyard
Tri State Building Supply is located at 10605 Route 3 in Dubuque.

 Dave Kettering

A new construction material supplier is planning to open in Dubuque next month.

Tri State Building Supply will open at 10605 Route 3 in Dubuque on Oct. 17, operating as a full-service lumber yard to provide contractors and residents with framing lumber, finished doors, windows, trim, siding and any other materials needed to finish a construction project.

