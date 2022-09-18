A new construction material supplier is planning to open in Dubuque next month.
Tri State Building Supply will open at 10605 Route 3 in Dubuque on Oct. 17, operating as a full-service lumber yard to provide contractors and residents with framing lumber, finished doors, windows, trim, siding and any other materials needed to finish a construction project.
John Cook, chief operating officer for the company, said it will provide customers with high quality products with the assistance of experienced staff.
“We identified a need in this market to service the tri-state area with a full-service lumber yard,” Cook said. “It’s not just for contractors. We’re going to be a walk-in business for the general public.”
Cook said the new business has five employees preparing to gather inventory before its opening. Eventually, he said the company will employ 10 to 15 full-time employees.
Cook noted the current location for the business is temporary as the company plans to invest $15 million to construct a 10,000-square-foot showroom and 40,000-square-foot storehouse at a different property, though he declined to say where that property is.
Cook added he hopes to break ground on the new location sometime this fall.
“The timing is right to start generating some business,” Cook said. “We wanted to allow our customers to get to know us before we open our new facility.”
Along with providing free delivery of any purchased construction materials, Cook said Tri State Building Supply will provide product displays at its showroom to give customers an idea of how its construction material can be used.
When opened, the business’ hours will be Monday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cook said the company will remain closed on weekends, though he added special exceptions could likely be made if needed.
“We want to make sure we are accommodating our customers,” he said.
Don Heim, owner of Professional Roofing and Construction in Dubuque, said he supports another construction material supplier coming to town and plans to visit the location.
“Competition is good for business,” Heim said. “When they come to town, I will make sure to check them out.”
Cook said people already can come to Tri State Building Supply to meet the employees and get early quotes on products. When the business is opened, Cook hopes the business becomes a major stopping point for anyone jumping into a construction project.
“We want to be in that process of helping people,” Cook said. “We want to bring value to our customers.”
