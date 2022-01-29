Police said a man was arrested for assaulting a woman at a Dubuque bar, knocking her unconscious and dislocating her shoulder.
Jerry C. Russell Jr., 36, no permanent address, was arrested at 11:40 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of cocaine, as well as a warrant charging assault causing bodily injury.
Court documents state that police were called to the area of Third and Locust streets on Oct. 3 for a report of an assault. Officers found Sarah E. Miller, 36, lying on her back in a parking lot.
Miller reported that she was leaving the bathroom at the Green Room Bar, 285 Main St., and the next thing she remembered was waking up in the parking lot.
In addition to being knocked unconscious, Miller had a swollen left check and complained of pain to her right shoulder. Documents state that she was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, where staff found her shoulder to be dislocated.
Shyanne M. Hayes, 22, was with Miller when the assault occurred and told officers the pair met Russell in the parking lot.
They approached Russell to “talk through a disagreement,” documents state, during which Russell pushed Miller and “clocked her.” Another individual, Roger J. Weis, 68, corroborated the events.
On Thursday, police saw Russell in the parking lot of a store on Central Avenue. Knowing that he had a warrant out for the October assault, an officer conducted a traffic stop on Russell’s vehicle near Fourth and Bluff streets.
The officer spotted a plastic wrapper containing a white, powdery substance during the traffic stop, documents state. A subsequent search of the vehicle found 2.28 grams of cocaine.