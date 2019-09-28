LANCASTER, Wis. — Qualifying Grant County residents are eligible for financial assistance for home and driveway repairs to address damage incurred by flash flooding on Sept. 11 to 14.
A press release states that the Wisconsin Department of Administration authorized the county to use CDBG-Emergency Assistance Program funds, which can be used for the repair of damaged foundations, floors, walls, roof and basic structural components; furnaces, water heaters, electrical, plumbing and smoke alarms; damaged wells and septic systems; damaged weatherization, siding, steps and walkways; and severely washed out residential driveways and culverts.
Other eligible projects include grading, filling and basic landscaping of a housing site to prevent future damage or acquisition, demolition and replacement of unrepairable homes.
Recipients only are eligible if the total household income is less than 80% of the county median income. For a household of two, families making less than $43,800 would be eligible, while for a household of four, it is less than $54,700.
People who already have made repairs can be reimbursed if they can provide photo documentation of damage and receipts.
Applications are available from the Grant County Emergency Management Office, 1000 N. Adams St., Lancaster. For more information, contact Steve Braun at sbraun@co.grant.wi.gov or 608-723-7171.