PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Two drug dealers recently were sentenced to federal prison for driving meth to Prairie du Chien to sell it.
Jeffrey Costillo, 33, of Blaine, Minn., was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine., while Denise Kraimer, 27, of Columbia Heights, Minn., was sentenced to five years in prison on the same charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin.
Each prison term will be followed by four years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
A press release states that law enforcement worked with an informant to set up the purchase of methamphetamine from Kraimer in 2019 in Prairie du Chien.
When Kraimer and Costillo arrived at the agreed-upon location, law enforcement searched their car and discovered two plastic bags containing more than 107 grams of meth, the release states. They also found paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.