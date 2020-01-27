Firefighters entering the site of a structure fire this afternoon in the 200 block of West 11th Street pic.twitter.com/3C5e3fxfLm— Telegraph Herald (@TelegraphHerald) January 27, 2020
UPDATE
Authorities said three people were taken by ambulance to hospitals after a fire today in Dubuque.
Dubuque Fire Department Assistant Chief Kevin Esser said the three injured people were rescued by firefighters from the third floor of the building on the Main Street side. He said a fourth person was rescued by firefighters from the roof of the structure.
ORIGINAL
Dubuque firefighters are battling a blaze in a commercial and residential structure at the intersection of West 11th and Main streets.
The fire was reported at about 12:30 p.m.
Emergency communication scanner traffic indicates that multiple people were rescued by firefighters from the dwelling and that there are multiple injuries.
The building contains businesses including Outside the Lines Art Gallery and Jack's Lounge, though most of the activity by firefighters seems to be centered on the upper floors.
This story will be updated as information is available.