Dubuque City Council members will meet Monday to re-consider source-of-income fair housing protections and a request to use federal funds to support the community’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Council members will meet virtually via webinar at 6 p.m. The meeting will be aired live on Mediacom cable channels 8 and 117.2, streamed on the city’s website and on the city’s Facebook page.
Members will receive an update on the COVID-19 outbreak and city response activities as well Mayor Roy Buol’s March 17 emergency declaration.
Council members also will consider requests to reschedule planned departmental budget hearings, as well as a final public hearing to adopt the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
They also plan to set up a COVID-19 work session for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
During Monday’s meeting, members of public can comment on the live video on the city’s Facebook page.
A full agenda and links to supporting documents can be found at publicagenda.cityofdubuque.org.