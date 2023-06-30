Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce officials celebrated the success of new flight destinations out of Dubuque Regional Airport on Thursday while emphasizing the need to continue bringing more flights to the airport.

About 250 people gathered at Grand River Center for the chamber’s annual meeting, at which air service was at the forefront of conversation. Within the past few months, Avelo Airlines began offering flights from Dubuque to Orlando, Fla., and announced upcoming air service to Las Vegas.

