Notable action taken by Dubuque City Council members on Monday included:
Parking ramp repairs
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve $300,000 in emergency funding to repair two downtown parking ramps.
Background: A recent inspection of the parking ramps located at 701 Iowa St. and 830 Bluff St. found small pieces of loose concrete on various decks of the buildings, common for aging concrete ramps.
City Project Manager Steve Brown said the loose concrete does not pose an immediate danger to those walking inside the ramps, but it poses a potential future safety hazard.
What’s next: Brown said he anticipates work on the parking ramps will begin this week and should be finished within one month, given favorable weather conditions. During the repairs, certain portions of the ramps will be closed off.
Chavenelle Road
parking ordinance
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to amend a city ordinance to now prohibit any parking on nearly all of Chavenelle Road.
Background: In 2004, Chavenelle Road was extended to connect Associates Drive and Seippel Road. The current ordinance prohibits parking on Chavenelle Road but does not indicate that the portion connecting Seippel Road and Associates Drive exists. As a result, the city engineering department found that there is not adequate signage on Chavenelle Road stating that parking is not allowed on that connecting portion of the roadway.
What’s Next: The city will place signage indicating that parking is not allowed on either side of the portion of Chavenelle that connects Seippel Road and Associates Drive.
Downtown urban renewal area
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to direct City Manager Mike Van Milligen to prepare a proposed amended and restated urban renewal plan for the Greater Downtown Urban Renewal District and set a public hearing on the newly revised plan.
Background: The Greater Downtown Urban Renewal District was established in 1967 and has been amended several times since its inception. It originally was established to provide incentives and city support for redevelopment efforts of multiple buildings.
The city now plans to amend the district further to include another property, located at 801 Rhomberg Ave., which is the planned site for a proposed “retail/commercial development in the North End,” according to city documents. The development is expected to create more than 10 jobs.
What’s Next: A public hearing on the amendment is scheduled for Nov. 2. Following the public hearing, council members could vote to adopt the newly amended urban renewal area.