LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Wis. — Lafayette County Supervisors have approved borrowing more than $850,000 for the 2021 county budget.
The money will fund several purchases next year, including an information technology assessment, a new phone system for IT and computer licensing.
Other projects will include window replacement for the Lafayette County Courthouse, new vehicles for the county fleet, a new compressor for the county government building on County Highway K, new vehicles for the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and capital asset purchases for the Lafayette County Highway Department.
The money borrowed is in the 2021 budget but will be added to the 2022 debt levy budget.