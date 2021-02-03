DYERSVILLE, Iowa – Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on the edge of Dyersville.
Amy Rave, 48, of Dyersville, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, according to a report from the Iowa State Patrol. Ryan Daniels, 16, of Durango, was injured but not taken by ambulance for treatment.
The crash occurred at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 20 and Wuchter Road on the east edge of Dyersville. The report states that Daniel was traveling south on Wuchter Road and attempted to turn left onto eastbound U.S. 20 when his vehicle struck vehicles driven by Rave and Joseph Russell, 57, of Waterloo, which were both westbound on the highway.
The crash prompted traffic to be detoured from the highway while emergency responders worked at the scene.