Michael and Linda Budde
Buy Now

Michael and Linda Budde were married in 1968. Michael died on Jan. 19. He was 77.

 Contributed

ASBURY, Iowa — Former Asbury Mayor and City Council Member Michael Budde worked with a long list of area organizations over the years, always with a smile on his face.

“He was a jokester,” said his wife, Linda. “He could be sarcastic, but he was a good soul. He liked to take care of others. If he knew someone who needed something, he would say, ‘We have got to do this for this person.’”

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.