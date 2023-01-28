ASBURY, Iowa — Former Asbury Mayor and City Council Member Michael Budde worked with a long list of area organizations over the years, always with a smile on his face.
“He was a jokester,” said his wife, Linda. “He could be sarcastic, but he was a good soul. He liked to take care of others. If he knew someone who needed something, he would say, ‘We have got to do this for this person.’”
Michael, 77, died Jan. 19 after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, which Linda said was caused by medication taken for a stem cell transplant a decade ago.
He also battled several other serious illnesses in his life, beginning with lymphoma and eventually three different kinds of bladder cancer.
“He always said he had beat six different kinds of cancer,” Linda said. “He lived positively, in that respect.”
Linda also remembers her husband, who served in the Vietnam War, as a “very accomplished individual” with a lifelong commitment to education. He spent 18 years as an associate professor at Loras College, the school from which he earned his bachelor’s degree.
Following his teaching career at Loras, Michael founded the telecommunications company Advanced Data-Comm in 1988. After being diagnosed with lymphoma about 20 years later, he sold the business.
However, he then was asked to serve in an administrative advisory role at Loras.
“He was more than happy to do that because he loved Loras,” Linda said. “He did say he would be a happy man if he was still teaching when he died. He loved his students, and he loved the mentorship he was able to provide. He had many students who reached out this last week to say how wonderful he was and how he changed their lives, which meant a great deal.”
Michael also served as an Asbury City Council member and mayor from 1978 to 1994. This week, current City Council members voted to proclaim Thursday, Jan. 26, as a day to remember Michael and his accomplishments.
“He was most proud of (Asbury) Park,” Linda said. “He initiated the start of it. He even helped build one of the gazebos.”
Current Mayor Jim Adams also noted that park as a project Michael worked on that still benefits the community, as well as his work helping start the Saratoga Plaza business district.
“I just know that in talking to him over the years, he very much had a vision for the city of Asbury,” Adams said. “He definitely made an impact and laid the groundwork for the phenomenal growth that the city has seen in the last 20 years.”
While Michael also served on numerous boards for area organizations, Linda said his time serving on the board of National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium was a highlight. Michael also served as interim CEO of the museum in 2017 until current President and CEO Kurt Strand was hired.
“Mike spent over 20 years with us as a board member,” Strand said. “The staff here would call him a mentor to all. He probably had more lunches with our staff than anyone else in the world. He loved a good lunch and got to know people by doing that.”
Strand added that the staff refer to Michael’s positive and caring leadership style as “Mike Budde-isms.”
Linda also noted that the board room at the river museum recently was named after her husband.
“He loved the projects that they managed to achieve on a regular basis,” she said. “He loved seeing all the new animals. Personally, he took the grandkids there all the time.”
Michael and Linda, who were married in 1968, have two daughters, Rachel Stierman and Sarah Siegert, as well as five grandchildren. The couple met through their jobs at the A&P store on Central Avenue and 11th Street.
“I actually, when I met him, I went home and told all my girlfriends, and I was 16 at the time, that I just met the man I was going to marry,” Linda said with a laugh. “I think six years later he asked me out.”
In addition to spending time with his family, Linda also recalled how much her husband loved meeting up with his friends for lunch over the years.
“He had a group of buddies he would go to lunch with several times a week,” she said. “He loved getting together with them. That was one of his happiest times. They would just chatter and try to solve all the world’s problems. We would always say, ‘Did you get it accomplished?’ And they would say, ‘No, it’s to be continued next week.’”
