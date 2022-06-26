DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A new bookstore, coffee shop and gift store soon will open in Dyersville.

Aslan’s Square, 224 Second Ave. NE, will open on Wednesday, June 29. The store is located in the same building as the restaurant Fuse.

The store will operate under limited hours until Monday, July 4. Those hours can be found on the Aslan’s Square Facebook page.

Then, the store’s regular hours will begin. They are 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The store will be closed on Sunday.

Events will be held at Aslan’s Square once per week, and more information on dates and event details can be found on the Facebook page and at aslanssquaredyersville.com.

