EPWORTH, Iowa —Dubuque County Health Department staff are combing the county and its cities for input in several simultaneous efforts to assess health needs and plan for the future.

Friday morning at Local’s Coffee and Bar in Epworth, new Health Department Director Allie White and Environmental Specialist Bailey Avenarius unpacked a box of literature about current public health programs and literature about the ongoing 2023 Community Health Assessment and Improvement Plan process and sat down at a table, inviting all comers. White already had regular morning coffee meetings with Dubuque County Board of Health members on Fridays. In light of all the input the department needs right now, White decided to take the meetings on the road as a way of interacting more with members of different communities.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.