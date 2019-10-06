A Dubuque sex offender accused of having a sexual relationship with a teen girl has accepted a plea deal that likely will send him to prison for five years.
Bennie W. Harris-Terrell, 32, an inmate at the Dubuque County Jail, is due back in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County on Oct. 21 for a plea hearing. He currently is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a probation violation and failure to register as a sex offender.
According to court documents, a Dubuque man contacted police in January to report a teenage relative was in a sexual relationship with an older man and that she had pictures of that sexual contact.
The Telegraph Herald does not identify victims of alleged sexual abuse.
Authorities said the girl, who is younger than 17, met a man named “Raf Simons” through Facebook and that the two began a sexual relationship in December. Authorities matched the Facebook photos of Raf Simons to Harris-Terrell and found suggestive messages that were sent between him and the girl.
Harris-Terrell denied knowing who the girl was during an interview at the jail, authorities said.
Harris-Terrell was convicted in 2016 of invasion of privacy for posting explicit videos of an ex-girlfriend to Facebook. That conviction requires him to register as a sex offender.
The sex offender registry violation is related to Harris-Terrell allegedly using a social media account that he had not reported to his probation officer, as required.
Per terms of a deal, Harris-Terrell will plead guilty to violating his probation and will enter Alford pleas to charges of failing to register as a sex offender and lascivious acts with a child. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but is an acknowledgment that evidence likely could result in a conviction.
The plea agreement recommends five-year prison sentences for both the probation violation and lascivious acts with a child conviction, as well as a two-year sentence for failing to register as a sex offender. Prosecutors will recommend the terms run concurrently.