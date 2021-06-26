The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Destinee J. Szoenyi, 19, of 1480 Cornell St., was arrested at 3:09 a.m. Friday at the corner of E. 20th and Jackson streets on charges of assault on persons in certain occupations, interference with official acts, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia. Court documents state that Szoenyi assaulted an officer identified as “A. Hoffman.”
- Troy A. Laufenberg, 28, of South Beloit, Ill., was arrested at 3:28 p.m. Thursday at 2100 Central Ave. on a warrant charging assault while displaying a weapon. Court documents state that Laufenberg assaulted Cory W. Tigges, 30, of 2233½ Jackson St., while holding a pocket knife on Feb. 27.
Travis K. McDermott, 33, no permanent address, was arrested at 12:43 p.m. Thursday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging escape from custody. Court documents state that McDermott failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1491 Elm St.
- on June 12.
Evan J. Wolter, 23, of 879 Walker St., reported fraud resulting in the loss of $12,421 between about 2:50 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.