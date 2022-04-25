DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Police said a Darlington man nearly crashed into a police car and was arrested twice in eight hours Sunday for driving while under the influence. 

Kevin Garcia-Martinez, 24, was arrested for the first time at about 5:05 a.m. after he nearly crashed into a police car and then was pulled over on Washington Street, Darlington police said.

He also was cited with operating without a valid license, failure to yield the right of way from a parked position and failure to have automobile insurance.

Garcia-Martinez was taken to jail, then "later released to a sober party," according to a press release.

He was arrested again about seven and a half hours later. At about 12:35 p.m., Garcia-Martinez -- again driving while under the influence -- was pulled over on East Cornelia Street, police said.

He also was arrested on a bail-jumping charge and given additional citations. He was taken to jail, and his vehicle was towed. 

