Dubuque City Council members on Monday chose to nest a proposal to establish a public bird preserve in the city for the foreseeable future.

Council members chose to hold off on directing city staff to further research a proposal from the Dubuque Audubon Society to modify three parcels in Dubuque Technology Park — located between Data Court, Digital Drive and Lake Eleanor Road and totaling 14.6 acres — into a public preserve to protect a number of grassland bird species that use the properties for their nesting season.

Recommended for you