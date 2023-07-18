Dubuque City Council members on Monday chose to nest a proposal to establish a public bird preserve in the city for the foreseeable future.
Council members chose to hold off on directing city staff to further research a proposal from the Dubuque Audubon Society to modify three parcels in Dubuque Technology Park — located between Data Court, Digital Drive and Lake Eleanor Road and totaling 14.6 acres — into a public preserve to protect a number of grassland bird species that use the properties for their nesting season.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said the proposal will be considered in August to be included as part of the city’s updated list of goals and priorities. If the council so directs, then members would direct city staff to devote research and resources toward the project.
“If you want them (city staff) to spend time on this particular issue, it needs to be part of our goals and priorities,” Cavanagh said.
Dubuque Audubon Society President Ken Kiss said in a letter to City Council members that numerous rare birds have been identified at the site, including bobolinks, eastern meadowlarks and dickcissels.
While the city would maintain ownership of the property, the proposal stated that the Dubuque Audubon Society would raise funds to install signage and a viewing platform for the site, record the bird species that use the property throughout the year and occasionally host tours.
During Monday’s meeting, advocates for the creation of the preserve urged the city to seriously consider the proposal, arguing that it would further the city’s goal of being environmentally conscious and attract more people to the community.
“These future Dubuquers want clean water to drink, clean air to breath, and a community that cares about the environment,” said Sara Ellert-Beck, Dubuque resident. “I think all of these proposals are very reasonable.”
However, City Council members said they were currently unable to support the project.
For some, the proposed site of the project is land that is too valuable to the city to turn into a nature preserve.
“The citizens paid for and invested millions of dollars to develop that area,” said City Council Member David Resnick. “The City Council, I feel, made a pact with those citizens that we are going to use that land to bring more jobs and development to the City of Dubuque.”
Other council members said they want to support the project, but they also wanted more information on how the preserve would operate and what legal obligation the city had to preserve the habitat.
“We need to get a full perspective of the opportunities and costs and opportunity costs that go with this,” said City Council Member Laura Roussell.
The proposal from the Dubuque Audubon Society came after local birding enthusiasts discovered a property at the end of Plaza Drive owned by Talon Development and Eagle Construction and used for nesting by migratory grassland birds had been mowed in June, which they said destroyed the habitat.
Some of the bird species that were nesting on that property also live on the Dubuque Technology Park property mentioned in the new proposal.
Local bird experts said the mowing destroyed the nests of several bird species protected under federal law, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources confirmed that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating the incident to determine whether a violation of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act occurred.
While the project failed to take off on Monday, City Council members urged members of the Dubuque Audubon Society to continue advocating for the project, whether that be providing an updated proposal to City Council to determine an alternative location for the project.
“I think it’s clear that this is an issue that requires some careful thought and planning,” Cavanagh said. “I think there is more to be known. I do see it as the start of the discussion.”