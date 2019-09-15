An extensive study completed by MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center shines a new light on the habits of local intravenous drug users and could provide fresh guidance on how to address an ongoing opioid epidemic.
MercyOne officials recently presented a “harm-reduction needs assessment study” to the Dubuque County Board of Health. The study includes perspectives from 34 area residents who are in treatment for opioid-use disorders.
“I think it was critical to have their voice at the table,” said Matt Daughenbaugh, director of marketing and community relations for MercyOne.
In March, the Dubuque County supervisors commissioned MercyOne to conduct the study. It aimed to determine whether there is a community need for a syringe-service program, which is commonly referred to as a needle-exchange program. Such programs provide sterile syringes for those who inject drugs in hopes of reducing the spread of diseases such as HIV and Hepatitis C.
MercyOne collaborated with five area service providers to gather input from those who use drugs.
Of the 34 respondents, 88% said they have used a needle to inject drugs.
Of those who have injected drugs, 71% have shared needles, according to the study. Fifty-six percent of users have used needles for five or more years.
The report also drew from state data to examine the prevalence of infectious diseases. It concluded that new cases of HIV have “decreased and leveled off in recent years,” with just three new diagnoses in Dubuque County last year.
The prevalence of Hepatitis C, however, has increased 200% in people younger than 40 since 2014. That cohort had 15 new diagnoses in Dubuque County last year.
PUBLIC HEALTH CONCERN
Sharing needles is widely viewed as one of the most common ways to spread diseases such as Hepatitis C and HIV.
The MercyOne study cited case studies in which such diseases spread rapidly.
In Scott County, Ind., a rural county with fewer than 25,000 people, more than 180 HIV cases were identified in a one-year span, ending in late 2015, due largely to injection drug use.
Such incidences show the rapid spread of infectious diseases — some of which are also sexually transmitted — can affect entire counties, rather than just a small cross-section of the population.
“This issue is a communitywide issue and has potential communitywide impacts,” said Todd Lange, a member of the Dubuque County Board of Health. “It goes beyond the community that uses drugs.”
Daughenbaugh explained that the MercyOne study included a “literature review.”
“There have been 120 studies in the last 30 years about syringe-service programs and other harm-reduction initiatives,” he said.
Drawing from this research, MercyOne’s study concluded it was “irrefutable” that syringe-service programs stop the spread of infectious disease.
“All of that data is coming back positive or favorable about syringe-service programs,” Daughenbaugh said.
Iowa law unchanged
Local law enforcement, however, still isn’t sold on such programs.
“In general, we are supportive of any initiative out there to curb communicable diseases,” said Lt. Joe Messerich, spokesman for the Dubuque Police Department. “That is a no-brainer.”
However, needles for drug use are considered drug paraphernalia, the possession of which is illegal. A bill that was introduced in the state Legislature last year — but failed to pass — would have made an exception to the state’s drug paraphernalia law for “hypodermic needles or syringes delivered, sold or processed through an approved syringe services program.”
Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing and Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy previously said the Dubuque Drug Task Force uses paraphernalia charges as leverage to compel drug users to help investigators build cases against dealers and suppliers.
“It is a tool for us,” Messerich said last week. “Enforcement of drug paraphernalia (laws) allow us to get to drug dealers, and it allows us to initiate intervention efforts with users to get them assistance.”
Kennedy declined to comment on the recent study “until he further examines the report.”
MOVING FORWARD?
Now that it has been completed, it is still unclear what impact, if any, the study will have on the potential implementation of a syringe-service program in Dubuque County.
Such programs remain illegal i n Iowa, though Dubuque Harm Reduction in May acknowledged it had begun operating a syringe-service program months earlier.
Members of that organization did not return a call from the Telegraph Herald for this article. However, a website operated by Dubuque Harm Reduction suggests such a program is ongoing in Dubuque.
“As far as I know (it is still functioning),” Daughenbaugh said.
The MercyOne study noted that 41 U.S. states have legalized syringe-service programs. The bill legalizing such services in Iowa that failed to advance last year could resurface in 2020.
“There is growing awareness of this as a potential solution for some of the issues we are looking at,” Lange said. “We’ll see what transpires in the next session when it starts in January.”
Lange noted that the scope of the recent study extends beyond syringe-service programs. He said the findings could influence how the county approaches other harm-reduction strategies, including the administration of narcan, a popular overdose-reversing drug, and the utilization of medication-assisted treatment.
“The County Board of Health has a lot to look at and digest,” Lange said. “There is a lot of good information to look at and really evaluate where we are at with some of these pieces.”