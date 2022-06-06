The county engineer for both Dubuque and Delaware counties soon will leave the role.
Anthony Bardgett is taking a regional post with Iowa Department of Transportation.
He has served as Delaware County’s engineer since 2009. In 2015, the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors recruited him to come there, and the counties worked out an agreement through which he continued in both roles.
“I’ve enjoyed the challenge of both counties,” he said.
His last day for Dubuque County will be June 30, while his last day for Delaware County will be July 15.
Bardgett estimates that in Dubuque County alone, more than 100 miles of roads have been resurfaced and around 80 bridges have been replaced during his tenure.
“He was probably the most productive engineer in Dubuque County history if you look at the number of lane miles and bridges that were improved,” said County Supervisor Jay Wickham. “It’s a great combination of having ample fund balances to work with and his drive and leadership.”
Bardgett said a great deal of work needed to be completed when he took over the Dubuque County position.
“We had 50 bridges embargoed at 20 tons and under,” he said. “Farmers couldn’t get around easily with their agricultural loads.”
County supervisors regularly gush about how much money Bardgett has saved by introducing a novel approach to bridge replacement: re-using decommissioned railcars.
“I’m definitely not the first engineer to use them,” he said. “But I don’t think it had ever been used in Dubuque County.”
Bardett said using the railcars usually cuts the cost of a concrete structure in half — from around $300,000 to $150,000.
“With us trying to replace a bunch of bridges and roads, if I can be as cost efficient as possible, I will,” he said.
Bardgett credits much of his success to the staff he has hired in the two departments, most of whom are also shared between the counties.
Now, Bardgett is leaving his posts to be an engineer specialist for the DOT, which he said will allow him more time to spend with his family. He will work on state projects in both of the counties he serves now.
Dubuque County Supervisor Harley Pothoff said Bardett had been a “blessing,” while Supervisor Ann McDonough called him a “tremendous asset.”
Delaware County Supervisor Shirley Helmrichs also praised Bardgett.
“Anthony has been a breath of fresh air and has been great to work with,” she said. “Working with both counties and taking care of all those roads is tough.”
Now, both counties are out an engineer. Finding someone to again serve both counties could be tougher.
“Anthony was special because he already had knowledge of Delaware County, so it wasn’t a big leap for him,” Pothoff said.
The engineer agreement between Delaware and Dubuque counties was specific to Bardgett, not his position. So, a new agreement would have to be struck if the two did find someone to cover both.
If the counties each hire a separate county engineer, there are still agreements through which they share an assistant county engineer and a surveyor for the department.
