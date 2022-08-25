Dubuque is seeking funding to learn more about the history of two historic neighborhoods.
On Aug. 15, Dubuque City Council approved grant applications requesting a total of $17,000 from the National Park Service and State Historic Preservation Office to help fund two planned intensive architectural and historical surveys of the Deereville neighborhood and the Voelker Highlands subdivision.
Both surveys would involve extensive research and documenting of the homes within the historic neighborhoods and on-site visits to photograph and document each parcel.
“These would be the first surveys we have done for homes that were built in the 20th century,” said Chris Happ Olson, assistant planner for the city. “They are outside of that traditional area that we have usually surveyed.”
The two neighborhoods planned for the surveys are located in the central area of Dubuque.
Deereville encompasses homes located along Ogilby, Chaney, Morningview and Broadlawn roads and between Asbury and Hillcrest roads. Olson said the houses were built shortly after World War II as a result of what was then John Deere Tractor Works transitioning from wartime shell production to manufacturing tractors, which required a larger workforce.
To house these extra workers, Deere & Company built several one-story single family and duplex homes.
“There was a housing shortage at the time, and they needed to create good housing to attract workers,” Olson said. “They were built solidly. Every single Deereville home is still there.”
Voelker Highlands encompasses 28 homes built along Lawndale Street bythe Voelker Construction Co. from 1917 to 1936.
Olson explained that Christian Voelker, a local business owner and developer, utilized his company’s specially designed concrete blocks, called “Peer-A-Mid Stones” to construct the houses.
Susan Lafler, who lives in one of the historic Voelker Highlands homes on Lawndale Street, said she supports the city trying to catalog the history of the neighborhood.
“I wouldn’t mind it at all,” Lafler said. “I know this home will be 100 years old next year.”
The city has been conducting surveys of its historic neighborhoods for several years as part of an ongoing effort to survey and evaluate the community’s cultural resources.
So far, the city has completed surveys of nearly 6,000 structures located in Dubuque’s North End, Point, Washington Street and downtown neighborhoods.
Olson said securing the two grants is required for both surveys to go forward, which will collectively cost about $37,000 to complete.
If the grants are approved, she said, survey work would begin in March and likely conclude sometime in spring 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.