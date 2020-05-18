Save for the trainers, park employees and online viewers, the kickoff of the Sunday’s races with “Assembly of Buglers” went largely unnoticed.
The starting gate was lifted, but no bettors watched Rf Paco rocket around the track, launching himself across the finish line in a futile effort to capture that fuzzy bone.
No cheering fans filled the grandstands. No exuberant winners, nor swearing losers — disappointed by L’s Tut, who steadily closed the gap, but placed second, short by a wagging tail.
Although the races were on at Iowa Greyhound Park in Dubuque, no betting audience was present to see it.
A dog track without spectators is the latest eerie consequence of a COVID-19 world.
“It’s exciting to watch the race, but it’s more exciting to watch the fans,” said General Manager Brian Carpenter. “We really do miss having the patrons here.”
Gov. Kim Reynolds recently reopened racetracks, provided they prohibit the admission of spectators. And an Iowa law bans online wagering on the races by residents, even if they attempt to do so in other states.
Jean Hallahan, Iowa Greyhound Park’s assistant general manager, said park representatives are discussing with state officials the possibility of permitting an online vendor to accept wagers from Iowans.
With or without live spectators, the season will continue as scheduled with more than 100 planned racing days beginning in mid-May and running through the first week of November.
They are scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday evenings, as well as Sunday afternoon, and they are broadcast via simulcast signal.
Carpenter had to turn fans away at the gates Saturday on opening day, but the park paradoxically did not take a financial hit.
Iowa Greyhound Park receives a higher commission when bets are placed on site, but about 84% of transactions are conducted remotely.
That the track was the only greyhound park nationwide open Saturday night was one reason it saw the largest amount wagered — $196,736 — since at least the 1980s. Another reason is the shuttering of other greyhound tracks across the country, with fewer than 10 still open.
On Saturday, dollars poured in from Austria, Germany and Ireland. Nearly all bets were placed online, save for a few off-track betting parlors in Arizona and Wyoming.
The dogs appear oblivious to the absence of hollering fans.
“They are pretty focused on running,” said Brad Hess, co-owner of Dubuque kennel Xtrem Hess Racing.
He said the races now remind him of schooling events, where dogs undertake practice runs before the official competitions start.
“It takes a little of the excitement away not having the crowd there,” Hess said.
Dave Ungs, owner of Copper Kettle Kennel, said he believes COVID-19 business closures are steering more people, in search of something novel with which to occupy themselves, to online betting.
Despite the sharp increase in the opening night’s wagers, Carpenter hopes to see fans return.
The park will reopen for live racing once restrictions are relaxed, and he said the venue has more than enough space to accommodate social-distancing protocols.
“We will do whatever we have to do,” Carpenter said.