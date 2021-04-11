A man recently was sentenced for stealing $1,000 from a woman in Dubuque, then assaulting her in an alley.
Jeremy S. Bakken, 36, of Platteville, Wis., was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to five years of probation and one year at a residential treatment facility after he pleaded guilty to assault causing serious injury and second-degree theft.
Court documents state that Sasha E. Ginter, 29, of rural Dubuque, saw Bakken rummaging through her purse on May 12 while she was taking a bath at a residence on West Fifth Street. She then noticed that $1,000 was missing.
She later confronted Bakken, who “stated that he had stashed (it) in an alley and that he would take her to it,” documents state.
Ginter said the two walked to an alley near West 11th and Wilson streets, where Bakken grabbed her phone from her hand “and then violently pushed her to the ground,” causing three fractures in her tailbone, documents state. Bakken then took her other belongings, including the keys to a vehicle. Bakken later took the vehicle as well.
Police reported that Bakken subsequently admitted to assaulting Ginter in Facebook messages to her mother and another person.