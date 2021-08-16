The lawsuit filed by a Dubuque landlord over the city’s tiered housing-inspection system recently was dismissed, and the landlord’s designation in the inspection system has been removed.
Aiman Al-Qady sued the Dubuque Housing Board of Appeals in 2019 after he was among landlords designated to the “priority” category of the inspection system.
The tiered system began in 2018, and the “priority” category designation was given to landlords whom the city cited for violating property maintenance codes three times within 12 months.
Court documents state that Al-Qady claimed the Housing Board of Appeals “exceeded its proper jurisdiction or otherwise acted illegally while affirming the priority category property owner or agent designation.”
Al-Qady’s suit also states that one of his three citations was “promptly resolved,” so he no longer qualified for priority designation.
Al-Qady and the appeals board came to an agreement outside of court proceedings, documents state, making any further court dates unnecessary. As part of the agreement, the appeals board will remove the priority designation given to Al-Qady in 2019.
“This removal does not affect or prohibit any future priority category designations or enforcement that may occur against (Al-Qady) in the future,” documents state.